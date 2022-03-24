Click to share this via email

Cardi B is getting ready to make a splash on “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

The rapper is set to make a special appearance on the animated Nickelodeon series alongside husband Offset and their 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon,” she wrote.

Cardi will take on the role of Sharki B, while Offset will voice Offshark and Kulture will play the part of Kulture Shark.

According a press release, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.”

On the show’s April 15 episode, Baby Shark and his best friend William meet Sharki B and learn “The Seaweed Sway,” the viral song-and-dance craze she created.