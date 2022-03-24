Jodie Turner-Smith is opening up about falling in love with her husband, Joshua Jackson. In an interview for AnOther Magazine, the 35-year-old revealed that the two have a “special history” with the Bahamas, which was the first place they vacationed together as a couple.

“The Bahamas have a really special history for me and Josh, because this was the first place we came together. You know how it is, when you meet someone, it’s like, are you going to take me on holiday? That’s how I know you’re serious,” she shared, after explaining that the couple was currently staying in the country with their daughter, Janie.

“…We went to the Bahamas and it was this really special trip because we were falling in love with each other but not wanting to say that yet,” Turner-Smith added. “And I remember he rented this boat and took me on a tour of the Exumas. That’s why we came straight to the Exumas this time. And when we were on this boat ride, the captain kept saying, ‘you guys are going to make a baby out here and you’re going to call it Exuma.’ And we did less than a year later. And now we’ve brought our daughter here. It’s really special to be here together.”

When it comes to their daughter, the “Anne Boleyn” star revealed that although she loves her life, she finds fame “unnerving,” especially because she attributes “a lot” of that fame to Jackson’s popularity, and thus wants to protect her daughter “for as long as I can.”

“I love my life and I’m so grateful for all of the bounties that it provides. It definitely is a little bit unnerving, fame, especially because a lot of my fame comes from the fact that my husband’s been famous for a long time and I’m a Black woman married to him. As I said, political body,” she explained. “That is a story for people. And that is not what my daughter chose. I want to protect her from that for as long as I can and not let the more negative elements of that affect her. I just want her to feel like a grounded human being, as grounded as one can be when you grow up wealthy… And her father treats her like she is a goddess walking on Earth.”

Jackson, 43, and Turner-Smith tied the knot during a secret ceremony in 2019 before welcoming their daughter in April 2020. Earlier this month, at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, ET spoke with Jackson, who shared that their daughter wanted to join her famous parents at the event.

“Oh yeah, she’s talking! So when we were leaving to come down here today, she was like, ‘I come work? I come too? I come too,'” Jackson said about their almost 2-year-old.

Jackson, who was nominated for his work on Dr. Death, added that the couple’s daughter has dreams beyond Hollywood. “[Being an] actress is gonna be too small for her,” Jackson added. “She’s gonna rule the world.”

