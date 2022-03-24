Britney Spears is speaking out about her body insecurities.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy post on Thursday, March 24.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small … I mean with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me !!! I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee’ … they shrunk,” she began.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn Cease And Desist Letter, Threatens Further Legal Action

The 40-year-old star went on to tell fans that she has never been as “humiliated and embarrassed” as she was during the years of her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

“My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating,” she recalled. “I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!!”

Britney also discussed being sent to a treatment facility in 2019.

READ MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Text Message From Britney Spears That She Says ‘Clears’ Her Name

“When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on !!! You can go brain dead if you take too much, that’s how strong it is,” she added.

“It made me stupid and sad and I gained so much weight … I felt ugly, angry and mean therefore I was just that !!! The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel !!!”