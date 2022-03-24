Click to share this via email

John Stamos teamed up with one young fan to pull off an epic surprise.

It all started after a TikTok star called Jax shared a video of herself performing the “Full House” theme song in honour of Stamos’ late co-star, Bob Saget.

Two months later, the pair decided to team up for another special video.

The viral TikTok clip shows Stamos surprising Jax’s mom, who is a huge fan of the actor.

“Hi, John Stamos! Notice our video,” says Jax in the video. “Notice us,” adds her mom.

The pair begin to sing their own rendition of “Jessie’s Girl,” with lyrics like “Everybody meet my mom. She’s been married to my dad since ’93, but she did always warn him, the man of her dreams was John Stamos. So we made a video, we hope he sees”.

Stamos then appears with his guitar, leaving Jax’s mom completely shocked.

The hilarious clip has already gained over 528,000 likes and 14,000 shares.