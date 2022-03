Click to share this via email

Carole Baskin is getting involved in a surprising TikTok trend.

The “Tiger King” star hit the spotlight after taking part in a video that has since gone insanely viral.

NO BC THIS GIRL ON MY FYP REALLY MADE CAROLE BASKIN PARTICIPATE IN THAT TIKTOK SOUND ABOUT HER HELP 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Vyk47SpLSr — Tiff. (@brutaIxbratty) March 24, 2022

The clip shows Baskin dancing to the Brooklyn Charles track “Savage: Tiger King Edition,” which alleges that she murdered her missing husband, Don Lewis.

Charles sings, “Carole Baskin/ killed her husband/ whacked him.”

“No, I didn’t!” Baskin mouths, while dancing alongside two other ladies.

Baskin has denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance.

Elsewhere, a new “Tiger King” scripted series hits screens this week.