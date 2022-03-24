Nike are remembering late basketball hero Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant in the best way.

The giant sports brand will be teaming up with Vanessa Bryant to continue their legacy though a new partnership.

“More than two years after Bryant’s passing, his legacy, on and off the court, continues to resonate,” said the company in a statement announcing the news. “Today, Nike is pleased to announce a new chapter of collaborating with the Bryant family.”

The collaboration will focus on encouraging youth participation in sport, as well as launching the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” in honor Gigi. All proceeds from the shoe will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband’s legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi’s global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” said Vanessa.

Vanessa and Nike will also work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California.