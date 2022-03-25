Kenan Thompson needs a talking to.

On Friday, comedian Leslie Jones guest hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and welcomes iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson, who lodges a complained about her former cast mate.

“Kenan loves you,” Jones tells him. “We both love you.”

Jackson and Thompson had worked together on the classic “Snakes on a Plane” and apparently had a great time, but Jackson jokes that things went a little sour when he hosted Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“Kenan got me banned from ‘Saturday Night Live’,” he says, to which Jones laughs, “Yes he did!”

Jackson explains that it was Thompson’s fault that he ended up saying the “forbidden word” on live television, saying, “He was supposed to cut me off!”

“If Sam was about to curse, you’re supposed to cut him off. You know that’s how we do it,” Jones says.

“He didn’t,” Jackson tells her, and she promises, “He didn’t? Then I’m going to talk to him about that. I will scold him on that.”

Opening the show, Jones jokes in the monologue, “Ellen couldn’t be here today. She’s so rich, she don’t need to be here.”

She continues, “I know what you’re all thinking. ‘What’s Leslie doing on television this early?’ I actually don’t know, because I don’t get up this early. But you are in good hands. I was on ‘SNL’ for a bunch of years and I know how to do live TV, so I promise I’ll keep it daytime.”

Then, informed that the show doesn’t actually air live, Jones immediately begins cursing, with the words bleeped out of course.

“That’s what I like. I love a delay!” Jones jokes.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.