Courtney Stodden isn’t holding back anymore.

On the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the model and reality star opens up about her infamous marriage to “The Green Mile” actor Doug Hutchison.

“My mom has gotten a lot of hate, and I understand why,” Stodden said. “If I ever have a baby and I’m raising that baby, from my own experiences, I would never sign my kid off, ever, to an adult man, who is 34 years older. There is just no way that would happen. But I think she thought she was doing something that was going to make me happy, truly, I really do believe that. In retrospect, she knows it was the wrong decision.”

Stodden was 16 when they married Hutchison in 2011, garnering huge international media attention. They divorced in 2020, and the following year, Stodden came out as non-binary.

In the podcast episode, the “Celebrity Big Brother” star says that Hutchison was “extremely emotionally abusive” in their marriage, and treated them “like a child,” disallowing them from even signing legal documents.

“I think that’s the ultimate power a groomer has over a child,” Stodden said. “That emotional abuse and control.”

They added, “I feel like I didn’t even have control over my own body, my own finances. … I was just so controlled.”

Admitting, “It’s very, very fresh for me,” Stodden also said they’re doing therapy and “working through all of this” and are now able to see things “so much more clearly.”

Stodden said, “When I go to sleep my dreams are so normal and then I wake up my life is so freaking insane. I just like to sleep most of the day,” adding that they’re “haunted by a lot of s**t.”

The TV personality also opens up about their struggles with drinking, body image and an eating disorder.

“You see yourself from every angle in the media and it completely shattered me,” they explained. “So I had my breasts done right when I turned 18. … I wanted to be the woman everyone expected me to be.”

Stodden added, though, “I loved having them, I’m not against plastic surgery. If you want to do something to your body that is your freaking choice, but my back feels like a 90-year-old woman.”

Last year, Chrissy Teigen publicly apologized for allegedly sending nasty, bullying private messages to Stodden over Twitter, though Stodden said that the two haven’t actually spoken privately.

Clearing up misconceptions, Stodden said, “I was not a child bride. I was a child who was exploited. I think that is something that people should think about.”