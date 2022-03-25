Gwen Stefani is happy and in love.

On Thursday night, the singer appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about her marriage to “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, but there was just one hitch.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” she told Kimmel. “It’s like the first time! I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger.”

She continued, “I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey,” adding, “I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Stefani also told a story about getting a look at the ring when Shelton game into her glam room at one point with a ladder to turn off a beeping alarm.

“Then I saw the ring, and even my assistant was like, ‘Ooo, the ring looks good.’ And I was like, ‘I know! It’s so sexy,'” she said.

Talking about her July 2021 wedding, Stefani recalled her emotional reaction to Shelton performing the song he wrote for her as part of his vows.

She said that she was crying so hard, “I had to do my makeup over before we did photos.”