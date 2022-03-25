The Duke of Sussex is shining a light on the people making a difference on the ground in Ukraine.

Recently, Prince Harry got on a video call with staff from The HALO Trust, which is dedicated to clearing landmines and other explosives, and have been saving lives in Ukraine since 2016.

“Hi Maryna, hi Olesia, how have the last couple of weeks been?” the royal asked.

“Life has turned upside down for the last two weeks,” Maryna said of the experience in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion. “Sometimes it seems to me that is just a nightmare and I’m going to wake up soon.”

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but right now we are here.” – Maryna Our team on the ground in Ukraine told Prince Harry how, although they have had to flee their homes, they don't want to leave their country. 📽️ https://t.co/lw4qZ8PgXD pic.twitter.com/73YU2kn9lX — The HALO Trust (@TheHALOTrust) March 25, 2022

“You guys are saving lives every day. I mean, I know you’re part of HALO, so that’s exactly what you signed up to do…Keep doing what you’re doing, keep saving lives,” Harry told the women.

Asked how people can help their cause, Olesia said, “Spreading the safety messages (about explosive devices) will help, the more people who see them, the more people will stay safe.”

HALO’s campaign has been seen by over 17 million Ukrainians through digital media, helping people to stay safe around possible explosives.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was also a supporter of The HALO Trust, and he has worked to continue her legacy.