Denis Villeneuve is getting ready to celebrate the 10 Academy Award nominations his “Dune” has earned at the Oscars this Sunday, but the Canadian director reveals he’s already looking ahead to the sci-fi epic’s sequel.

“It’s gonna be intense,” he teases to ET Canada during a pre-Oscars event at the Official Residence of the Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles celebrating Canadian Oscar nominees. “I’m in prep right now. Monday morning, as soon as we leave Los Angeles, it will be to start to go on with prep.”

The epic sci-fi sequel will pick up directly where the first “Dune” left off and cover the second part of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel.

“I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than part 1,” Villeneuve says.

Before production on “Dune 2” begins, the director is looking ahead to the Oscars ceremony on March 27 where he shares a co-writing nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Dune” and a nod for Best Picture.

“I’ve very proud for my crew. For now we just cross fingers,” he says, adding that he has some thank yous prepared, but admits, “I’m not expecting to do a speech.”

“I’m expecting to applaud some of my colleagues, that’s what I’ll do,” Villeneuve adds.