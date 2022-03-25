“Grown-ish” is going through some major changes.

On Thursday night, the show aired its graduation-themed season 4 finale, and with it said goodbye to six original cast members, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Chloe Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Halle Bailey, Jordan Buhat.

READ MORE: ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi And Her Mom Take Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Mother Daughter Challenge’

Three of the show’s original cast members will be sticking around, including star Yara Shahidi, as well as Trevor Jackson and Ziggy Simmons.

Also joining the show next season, according to TVLine, is Shahidi’s brother from the show “Black-ish”, played by Marcus Scribner.

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return,” showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly said in a statement to TVLine. “For Season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior.”

READ MORE: Yara Shahidi Celebrates Completing Her Thesis, Getting 1 Step Closer To Graduation

A number of the departing stars are off to big new projects, including Raisa, who is currently starring in “How I Met Your Father”, and Halle Bailey, who is starring in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid”, as well as continuing her music career with her sister as the duo Chloe x Halle.