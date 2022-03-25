Whoopi Goldberg wants to see more apologies from the British royals.

On Friday’s “The View”, the hosts had a conversation about Prince William’s recent apology in Jamaica for Britain’s history of slavery and colonialism, but Goldberg said she thinks it should go further.

“We cannot ignore the fact that Britain ran roughshod over India for years… Let us not forget when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologize,” she said

“This is not new, and I suspect Charles, when he was in Barbados, had some idea, because he went on and apologized,” Goldberg continued. “So perhaps someone is listening, and it’s the new group of folks. I don’t know if it’s Charles, but one of them.”

Hostin also said of William and Kate’s trip to the Caribbean, “The Brits are calling this the charm offensive, and they need to call it that. The Brits rarely, especially the royals, rarely talk about their history of enslavement. They rarely talk about how they got their wealth off the backs of Black people.”

The royals’ tour of the region has been met with much criticism and protest, in some cases forcing the couple to cancel planned events. There is also a movement growing in Jamaica to remove the Queen as the head of state, following a recent similar move in Barbados.