Of all her on-screen kisses, only one truly stands out for Judy Greer.

This week, the “Wedding Planner” and “Arrested Development” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and got a very important fan question.

The viewer asked her to name her best on-screen celebrity kiss, and Greer offered a surprising answer amid many to choose from.

Host Andy Cohen named options such as Ashton Kutcher, George Clooney and Gerard Butler

Instead, Greer answered, “Lily Tomlin, hellloooo.”

She continued, “I kissed her in a movie that I love, called ‘Grandma,’ and I have to say she has very soft lips.”

Greer has talked kissing Tomlin in the 2015 film before, telling Out magazine at the time, “My role in ‘Grandma’ is super “out,” in terms of making out with a woman — which is awesome. Especially when the woman is Lily Tomlin.”

Asked who her worst kiss was, Greer didn’t answer.