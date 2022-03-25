Michael Buble certainly has a lot to sing about these days as the Canadian crooner just released his 11th album, Higher Love on Friday.

While catching up with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, Buble shared how he found “true love” with his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

“I thought my wife was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen in my life,” he tells ET Canada. “But I didn’t know her. I was infatuated by her, and then we got married and even then… it was still pretty early. Many times, I’m sure both of us looked at each other and thought, you know, ‘Is this the right thing?’ and, and then we had our first child, and our second. And then when that thing happened with Noah and we found out who we had really married. I think that’s when we fell in love.”

While Buble has no doubt of his love for Luisana, who appears in his “Higher Love” music video, he’s a little more unsure about a future duet between them.

“Maybe one day. I don’t know,” he explains. “Whatever I do with her, I want it to be organic.”

Another thing Buble is celebrating is his new tour which sees him headline a limited series of engagements in Las Vegas this spring.

“I had friends calling me and saying, ‘Ah, you did it! you’re doing a residency.’ Well, I’m not doing the Celine — they built a theatre, do 10 years,” he says. “I don’t wanna be in Vegas for 10 years. I want to be in Vegas for four shows a week for two weeks and then travel to 50 countries all over the world, because that is my honour.”