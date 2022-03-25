Doja Cat performs during the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series at Monument Circle on January 7, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana

Doja Cat claims she’s quitting her career in music.

The singer made the sudden announcement following fan backlash on social media on Thursday.

While on tour in South America, she apologized for a show in Brazil where she believed she performed poorly.

She tweeted: “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f–king love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. 💕”.

When she didn’t acknowledge the show in Paraguay, which was cancelled due to weather, fans began criticizing her online for not giving them enough attention.

“i moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” she wrote in response to one fan, adding “i’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour” to another.

When fans didn’t relent, Doja Cat finally announced she had enough.

“it’s gone and i don’t give a f–k anymore i f–kin quit i can’t wait to f–king disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said in a tweet thread. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–king nightmare unfollow me”.

The Grammy-nominated artist then made the news public with a simple tweet that read: “This sh-t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

She even changed her display name on Twitter to the words “i quit” and unfollowed everyone.

Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to react to the news.

Kodak Black was in disbelief, hoping she wouldn’t quit until they wrote music together.

Other Twitter users claimed Paraguayan fans waited outside the musician’s hotel during the storm in hopes of seeing her.

“doja owes y’all nothing. ya’ll found her hotel during a storm and got shocked she ain’t wanna come out,” wrote one user defending her.

“maybe doja could’ve executed her responses a little bit more better idk,” wrote another who was lukewarm on her response.

The dramatic news comes after a busy year for the artist, who confessed in November 2021 that she was experiencing burnout.

She admitted in an Instagram live that she hadn’t made music “for fun” in five years.

“I’m doing all this s–t that I don’t f–king wanna do. I don’t wanna take f–king pictures. Like, yes…planning a photoshoot is very fun,” added Doja Cat. “Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that, I love fashion, I do. I really do. I love to dress up, I love all that s–t. Do I wanna do that s–t because I have to? No! No, I don’t.”