The Queen finally gets to enjoy teapot shopping after pandemic delays.

Her Majesty was originally scheduled to visit the Staffordshire company Halcyon Days in 2020, but had to reschedule after the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily for the monarch, the factory brought the teapots to her home on Wednesday in the spirit of “working from home,” reports the BBC.

Queen Elizabeth dressed for the occasion in a floral dress teamed with pearl necklaces. She accessorized with her flower basket brooch, which features gem-studded flowers set with diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds. The jewellery was a gift from her parents in 1948, to celebrate the birth of her son Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Pamela Harper (hidden) and Dr Peter Harper from British craftwork company, Halcyon Days – Photo: Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Her half-moon spectacles also made an appearance, as she bent closer to observe the variety of teatime accessories Halcyon Days owner Peter Harper showed her.

Queen Elizabeth II talks to Pamela Harper (centre) from British craftwork company, Halcyon Days – Photo: Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The company was founded in 1950, two years before The Queen’s reign, and celebrated its own platinum jubilee in 2020 alongside the monarch.

They showed her their first ever “year box” from the Silver Jubilee in 1977, as well as demonstrated traditional enamelling and gilding techniques.

Halcyon Days is the only supplier of objets d’art to the royal household, and among just 14 firms globally to hold all three Royal Warrants.