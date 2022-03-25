One of last year’s most buzzed-about comedies has marked its return for a second season.

On Friday, Disney+ announced “Only Murders In the Building” will return this summer, under the Star banner.

In a new YouTube video, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are seen exiting an elevator to share some news about the comedy series, in which they play a group of disparate neighbours in a swanky New York City apartment building who team up to investigate a homicide that takes place within the building.

Filming the new video, however, doesn’t go well as the three co-stars keep flubbing their lines and goofing around while attempting to reveal the premiere date for the new season.

“They’re gonna make us do that again,” deadpans Gomez as the slate slams and the elevator doors close.

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) & Mabel (Selena Gomez), race to unmask her killer,” reads the synopsis for the new season. “However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.”

The second season of “Only Murders in the Building” debuts on Tuesday, June 28.