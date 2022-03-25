Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks on stage during a visit of Sybil Strachan Primary School on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue their week-long royal tour of the Caribbean in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, slated to conclude on Saturday, March 26.

On Friday, the couple visited the Bahamas, where Kate Middleton spoke to a group of students at Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau.

“We are so thrilled to be here in The Bahamas, a country that made us feel so at home as soon as we set foot on its soil. I only wish we were able to visit all of your 700 islands during our stay!” she said.

Thank you to the students of Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau for your generous welcome! pic.twitter.com/kqlzA2MZyH — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 25, 2022

READ MORE: Prince William Expresses ‘Profound Sorrow’ For Britain’s Role In ‘Abhorrent’ Slave Trade In Speech During Caribbean Royal Visit

She also sent a sweet shoutout to the couple’s children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

“Our three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, all love being by the sea, so I hope they will be able to experience your clear waters and beautiful beaches before too long,” she added.

She continued by acknowledging the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented for students.

“One of the hardest things that we have all found about the pandemic was being separated from the people we love. But we have also had the chance to rediscover just how important our families are, and just how important our friends are too,” she shared.

Kate’s making a speech at the school.

Schools here have actually been closed for TWO YEARS because of the pandemic.

(Sorry for low light – screen behind is very bright) pic.twitter.com/48tyYMzKT6 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 25, 2022

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Dance Up A Storm With Locals In Belize On Caribbean Tour

“I always think it is the simple things in life that bring us the most joy: Playing together, chatting to your friends at school, eating meals together, and listening to each other’s stories. These are the things that bring us together and give meaning to our lives,” she noted.