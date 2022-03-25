Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson were involved in a physical altercation outside of a Los Angeles bar. On Thursday night, the 32-year-old actress and her on-and-off beau got into a brawl with others outside of the Sunset Marquis, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department tells ET, “We responded to a call at that location, but nothing came out of it. No report was filed.” ET has reached out to reps for Panettiere and Hickerson for comment.

In the video, Panettiere and Hickerson are seen arguing with a group of people, before the situation takes a physical turn.

Panettiere seems to get kicked amid the brawl, which took place on the hotel patio and in the road, and appears to scream, “Brian, jail,” video footage shows. The actress’ apparent comment seemed to warn Hickerson against fighting, as he’s currently on probation.

Minutes into the brawl, Panettiere and Hickerson were pulled out of the situation, leading to the end of the altercation, the video shows.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the argument started inside the bar between the pair and other patrons, one of whom claimed that Hickerson spit on them. That allegation led the manager to kick everyone out of the bar, where the brawl took place, the eyewitness said.

“While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip. That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside,” a rep for the actress told People. “Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is OK.”

Hickerson was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault in July 2020, after the actress reported to several police departments multiple serious instances of domestic violence perpetrated by Hickerson during their year-and-a-half-long relationship, a source told ET.

In April 2021, Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He was sentenced to 45 days of county jail, four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution and a five-year protective order for injuring Panettiere.

A few months later, Panettiere and Hickerson were spotted together in Los Angeles. At the time, a source close to Panettiere told ET that Hickerson was in intensive therapy treatment, adding that the actress didn’t forget what happened between them, but was trying forgive and move forward.

