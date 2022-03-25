Kristen Bell’s over-the-top response to watching the gyrating hunks at “Magic Mike Live” has led the show’s founder, Channing Tatum, to issue a tongue-in-cheek apology to her husband, Dax Shepard.

A few weeks back, Bell appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, revealing that she recently took in a London performance of the live stage production spawned by Tatum’s film franchise about male strippers.

While she was initially reluctant to go, she admitted that it turned out to be “one of the best nights of my life — I mean, up there with having my children and getting married,” she confessed.

“I felt electric,” Bell said of the experience. “This show is so not what you think it is, if you ever have had a thought about what you thought the ‘Magic Mike’ show was, it is like so body positive, like so female positive, so male positive, so every positive. It felt so good and the dancing was so beautiful and I just felt like I was on fire for it!”

Tatum popped by Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Thursday, March 24, where he responded to her rave review.

“I owe her a phone call, and just a thank-you because that was, like, the most sweetest thing,” Tatum said.

“I know Dax really well, so I probably have to apologize for Dax,” he added. “Yeah, sorry, Dax.”