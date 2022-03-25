As the Oscars are rolling into town on Sunday, the annual conversation of the biggest snubs inevitably comes around.

“Notting Hill” director Richard Curtis has one particular bone to pick with the Academy about Will Ferrell not being nominated for the greatest Christmas film ever — “Elf”.

“I always get very antsy about the fact that Will Ferrell didn’t get nominated for ‘Elf’ or that Peter Sellers didn’t get nominated for Inspector Clouseau.” he said during the Oscar Wilde Awards via Uproxx. “But it’s the price you pay, as it were. Comedies tend to make a bit of money, and then you don’t get the prizes.”

Dramas tend to fare better at the Oscars with the rare exceptions being “Bridesmaids” and “Juno” earning Best Original Screenplay.

“I think it’s a real issue that comedy isn’t respected as much… but I do try and push for comedy performances whenever I can,” Curtis added.