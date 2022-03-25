Oscar Isaac may be in the midst of promoting a new Disney series, but that doesn’t mean he’ll hold back criticism of the company’s corporate response to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

Next week, Isaac’s new Marvel series “Moon Knight” will debut on Disney+, and he was asked about the recently passed bill — which prohibits any instruction regarding sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools — during an interview with Variety.

“I guess my comment would be: gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!” he responded, singing the word “gay” like a Broadway show tune.

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous law,” Isaac added. “It’s insane. It’s insanity.”

Disney — which brings billions of dollars into Florida each year through its Walt Disney World theme park — has been criticized for offering nothing but silence until Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally apologized for not responding sooner, saying he should have been a “stronger ally in the fight for equal rights.” Meanwhile, there have also been calls for Disney to stop financial support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and like-minded Republican politicians who support the bill.

He was further criticized for what was deemed a “tepid” response that led hundreds of Disney staffers in the company’s compound in Burbank, California to stage a walkout earlier this week.

According to Isaac, Disney needs to come out against the bill in a far more definitive manner.

“And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea,” he added. “It’s astounding that it even exists in this country.”