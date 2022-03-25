Think you have what it takes to be an international spy? A new reality competition is giving you a chance to prove yourself 007 style.

“007’s Road To A Million” from Prime Video Canada will take place on over eight episodes on a race around the world as participants try to win £1 million.

With Prime Video closing its $8.5 billion deal with MGM last week, the project that has been in the works for four years can finally go ahead.

According to Variety, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will produce the “cinematic format” show.

Much of the filming will take place in iconic Bond locations and will “test of intelligence and endurance.”

The two-person teams will also have physical obstacles and have to answer questions to pass to the next round.

Those hoping to compete can enter here.