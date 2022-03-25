Reba McEntire has a very definitive idea about who she thinks should portray her if her life ever becomes the subject of a biopic.

“Dolly Parton,” McEntire responded when asked the question during an interview with Audacy.

“She’d be funnier, prettier, sassier and everything more than me,” she said of her fellow country star, “so I think that’d be a hoot.”

During the conversation, McEntire also shared her mixed feelings about performing the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” at Sunday’s Academy Awards, admitting she felt “proud” but “very intimidated.”

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Gives Back To Single Mom As Part Of Lifetime’s ‘Gift Of A Lifetime’ Initiative

“I will do my best to represent country music as best I can. I was very emotional yesterday about the Oscars, because I said yes to the Oscars in 1991 and then the plane crash happened,” she explained, recalling the tragic plane crash that took the lives of her manager, eight members of her band and both pilots.

“And so I finally figured it out yesterday, I thought if I got too excited, something would happen,” she added. “So I said, ‘God, I’m just going to give it up to you… Let me have a good time, let me sing it the way I’m supposed to say it.’ And it lifted like 100 pounds. We went to rehearsal and I had a great time.”