Cardi B and Keke Palmer are going fishing.

On the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s “Cardi Tries” the friends took to the sea. And while Cardi thought she would be afraid of the water since she can’t swim, the birds seemed to scare her the most.

“That bird is crazy,” Cardi yelled as a pelican tried to steal the bait fish from her.

Palmer, who used to fish with her dad as a child, was “excited” and tried it all.

Still fixated on the birds, Cardi exclaimed she “don’t want the birds next to me.”

It wouldn’t be a boat trip without reenacting the “Titanic” with Cardi as Rose and Palmer as Jack.

The ladies then got down to fishing.

“You going to come back in the afterlife as a shark,” Cardi told the live bait before putting it on the hook.

Then uttering her iconic line, Palmer told the fish, “I’m sorry to this little man.”

After a wait and a few false bites, both Cardi and Palmer caught Sand Bass.

“I’m disgusted, but I’m proud. Sure,” Cardi said.

The “very long” day of fishing ended with the two tasting their fresh catch for fish tacos.