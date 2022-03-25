Click to share this via email

Britney Spears is crediting “Euphoria” for helping her “anxiety go away.”

On Friday, the star shared a clip from the show and opened up about her mental health.

“Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away,” the pop star said of the HBO hit. “The show was like meditation.”

While she did note that yoga, sound therapy or monk retreats can help Spears suggested “train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE.”

She concluded, “YES you know THOSE 👍👍👍 !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING.”

Perhaps a cameo will be in Spears’ future once season three rolls around.