Sandra Bullock didn’t spare a single detail for “The Lost City”.

While her purple sequined jumpsuit easily takes centre stage in the trailers, Bullock also insisted her character wear heels while wandering in the jungle following her kidnapping.

“Everyone asks about the jumpsuit, and I’m like, ‘Don’t ask about the jumpsuit. It was the heels that about killed me,'” she said during EW‘s Around the Table.

Co-directors and writers Adam and Aaron Nee tried to write a different footwear style into the script but seeing that Bullock’s character Loretta gets kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) while on her book tour, Bullock argued it just didn’t make sense.

“I knew I couldn’t complain because you guys always tried to get a flat shoe version into the script and I was like, ‘Nope, it’s got to be the heels,'” Bullock said. “And I knew at that point that I couldn’t complain, so I just suffered in silence in the corner. But I think it totally worked. Climbing the side of a cliff wouldn’t have been funny had I been in sneakers.”

Adam even admitted that Bullock was right about the shoe choice.

“I learned a lot actually from that because it really was funnier. You were correct,” Adam added. “There’s nothing funny about someone who’s comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Radcliffe admitted to ET Canada that even though Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt are in the film, his girlfriend was most excited that he was starring opposite Bullock. Check out more in the clip below.

“The Lost City” is in theatres now.