The Razzie Awards is once again shining the spotlight on the worst movies of 2021, continuing the annual tradition of showcasing Hollywood’s most embarrassing films.

Each year since 1981, on the day before the Oscars, the Razzies announces its dubious list of winners, and this year’s awards are topped by a pair of high-profile projects that went terribly wrong.

Netflix’s filmed version of the short-lived Broadway production of “Diana: The Musical” tops this year’s list as the winner in give categories, including Worst Picture and Worst Actress, while “Space Jam: A New Legacy” took three awards, including Worst Actor for LeBron James.

Meanwhile, this year also boasts a special category celebrating the prodigious screen output of Bruce Willis, resulting in the category Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

Here, in all their glory, are the winners of the 2022 Razzie Awards:

WORST PICTURE

“Diana: The Musical” (The Netflix Version) (WINNER)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (WINNER)

Scott Eastwood / “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / “Diana: The Musical”

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Jeanna de Waal / “Diana: The Musical” (WINNER)

Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland)/ “Diana: The Musical” (WINNER)

Amy Adams / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie (As Camilla) / “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto / “House of Gucci” (WINNER)

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / “Diana: The Musical”

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)

Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin” (WINNER)

Bruce Willis / “American Siege”

Bruce Willis / “Apex”

Bruce Willis / “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis / “Fortress”

Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (WINNER)

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / “Diana: The Musical”

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (WINNER)

“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

“The Woman in the Window “(Rip-Off of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / “Diana: The Musical” (WINNER)

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Diana: The Musical”/ Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan (WINNER)

“Karen” / Written by “Coke” Daniels

“The Misfits” / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

“Twist” / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

“The Woman in the Window” / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn