When Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performed at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22, there was no way of knowing it would be drummer Taylor Hawkins’ final show with the band, with Hawkins found dead days later in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, March 25.

As NME reports, the band was in particularly fine form during the two-hour-plus show at Buenos Aires’ Hipódromo de San Isidro, tearing through such Foo Fighters hits as “My Hero” and “The Pretender”, along with electrifying versions of “Shame Shame” and other tracks from their latest album Medicine at Midnight.

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead At 50

A highlight of the show was a cover of the Queen classic “Somebody to Love”, with Grohl taking Hawkins’ place behind the drum kit while Hawkins temporarily becoming front man to provide lead vocals (as seen in the video above).

“I f**kin’ love Dave Grohl, man,” Hawkins told the crowd in his intro to the song. “I’d be delivering pizzas if it wasn’t for f**kin’ Dave Grohl. I’d be managing the drum department at a Guitar Center if it wasn’t for Dave Grohl.”

Footage of the entire set, uploaded by a fan, can be seen below.