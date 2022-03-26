Chris Martin, singer of Coldplay, performing during a concert at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on March 25, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Coldplay was performing in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday night when the tragic news emerged that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had died at age 50.

Speaking to the crowd, Coldplay frontman addressed Hawkins’ death.

“We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away,” Martin told the crowd.

“We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them,” he continued.

“We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters, because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful beautiful man, and so we’re gonna play this song for the Foo Fighters,” Martin added before leading the band in a performance of their song “Everglow”.