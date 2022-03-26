Liam Payne doesn’t have full custody of his son, but when he does get to spend time with him he makes sure that every second counts.

The One Direction singer spoke to People while attending the recent Taste the Future Luncheon in Beverly Hills, discussing 5-year-old son Bear.

“I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes,” said Payne of Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl (a.k.a. the British TV personality and singer previously known as Cheryl Cole).

“And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I’m not on my phone or d**king around somewhere else,” Payne continued.

“So, I like to give him those moments and it’s important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I’m happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I’m hoping to keep it that way,” Payne added.

Payne also recounted the experience of throwing a birthday party for Bear.

“It was his first birthday party out of COVID as well. And it’s the first time he’s actually aware it’s his birthday and what a birthday is,” he said.

“So we threw him a really big party, and he had the best time,” he noted. “I met all the school friends and stuff, which was really, really sweet. Yeah, 30 5-year-olds in a room was a lot to deal with, but we managed them. They had the best time. So that’s all that matters.”