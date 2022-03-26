An investigation is being undertaken into the circumstances behind the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday, March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia.

While a cause of death has not been revealed, new details into the passing of the 50-year-old musician have been revealed in an official statement from Bogotá,’s District Health Office.

#ATENCIÓN Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

According to a translation of the Spanish-language statement published by Spin, local health officials confirm that Hawkins died at a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia.

An ambulance was sent to the hotel, reportedly the Four Seasons, after receiving reports of “a patient with chest pains.”

Hawkins was reportedly found unresponsive in his room, with efforts made to resuscitate him. “However,” the statement adds, “there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased.”

Meanwhile, an additional statement from the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said that an investigation into Hawkins’ death is currently underway.

Desde el momento en que #Fiscalía conoció hechos por muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de banda Foo Fighters, quien se hospedaba en hotel en norte de Bogotá, se destacó equipo de fiscales e investigadores para atender actos urgentes y apoyar investigación. — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that the results of forensic lab tests to determine the cause of Hawkins’ death are pending, citing a preliminary police report.