Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kaley Cuoco took a stumble and cracked herself up.

In a TikTok video shared by her stylist, Brad Goreski, the “Flight Attendant” star is seen beginning a catwalk-style strut to show off her glammed-up look (a Dolce & Gabbana minidress and Le Silla platform sandals, reports E! News).

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Launches Sophomore Season Of ‘The Flight Attendant’ In New Trailer

As she walks across a patio, she catches one of her heels and tumbles forward, immediately collapsing in laughter.

“I just almost died,” jokes Cuoco as she laughs uncontrollably.

“I can walk better in heels,” wrote Goreski in his tongue-in-cheek caption.