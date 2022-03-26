Kaley Cuoco took a stumble and cracked herself up.
In a TikTok video shared by her stylist, Brad Goreski, the “Flight Attendant” star is seen beginning a catwalk-style strut to show off her glammed-up look (a Dolce & Gabbana minidress and Le Silla platform sandals, reports E! News).
As she walks across a patio, she catches one of her heels and tumbles forward, immediately collapsing in laughter.
“I just almost died,” jokes Cuoco as she laughs uncontrollably.
“I can walk better in heels,” wrote Goreski in his tongue-in-cheek caption.