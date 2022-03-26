Days before Taylor Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters musician made a little girl’s dream come true.

Nine-year-old drummer Emma Sofía, who considered Hawkins her hero, was supposed to attend the band’s concert at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay until it got cancelled due to severe weather.

But that didn’t stop the young local artist from achieving her mission to meet the Foo Fighters.

Sofía’s parents, who had boughten her tickets to the festival, headed to a sidewalk outside the hotel where Hawkins and his fellow bandmates were staying to set up her drum kit. She gave the street performance her all, capturing the attention of fellow fans and, sure enough, Hawkins noticed and made his way outside to meet Sofía.

Her dad, Julio Peralta, later took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the emotional encounter.

“Since my daughter found out that the Foo Fighters were coming, she started a campaign to meet them,” he wrote. “Today we took her drums to play in front of the Sheraton and look who came out at her call. Dreams come true.”

While Hawkins was outside the hotel he also promised the crowd of fans, whom were disappointed of the band’s cancelled concert, that the Foo Fighters would return to Paraguay.

Three days later, the musician shockingly died on March 25 in a hotel room in Columbia.

Hours later, Sofía’s parents, who help run her social media, shared a message to her Instagram page.

“No words can describe how we feel,” the post read. “We are devastated with the news of Taylor Hawkins’ passing, our thoughts are with his loved ones and fans. We will remember him for his charisma and the beautiful gesture he had with Emma. Taylor gave us something to believe in. [He] Was, is and will always will be an inspiration. There goes our hero…RIP TAYLOR HAWKINS…Emma, dad and mom.”