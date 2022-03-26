Five years have passed since “America’s Got Talent” alum Yoli Mayor appeared on the competitive reality TV show and, now, the singer is making a comeback with her “American Idol” Season 20 audition.

Mayor’s televised singing journey began in 2017 when she auditioned for “AGT” and was immediately stopped during her performance by judge Simon Cowell because she appeared too “old-fashioned” for her young age. She went on to sing a second song for her audition, as seen in the video below, and made it though all the way to the semi-finals with fellow “Idol” Season 20 contestant, Christian Guardino.

Today, at age 26, Mayor has completely re-branded herself, ditching her “AGT” audition’s formal black gown for a comfy yet stylish jumpsuit and trades her then long locks for a short purple hairdo.

For her “Idol” audition, the Miami singer channels her Cuban roots with an original song titled “Beautiful, Broken Things” instead of opting for a traditional cover.

Yoli Mayor- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Mayor soulfully sings the contemporary pop song for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and triumphantly declares “I’m a beautiful broken thing” at the end.

While Bryan compliments Mayor’s “command” noting that “people pay attention and perk up” when she begins to sing and Richie supports her act being exactly what “entertaining and singing in this business is all about,” Perry disagrees.

Although she likes the texture in Mayor’s voice, Perry would like her to “play more with dynamics,” adding that the performance was “missing that ride.” Her criticism leads her to say “no.”

However, Mayor only needs a “yes” from two judges to make it to Hollywood and that’s exactly what happens when Richie shouts “Si” and Bryan says “yes.”

Mayor’s audition is part of a special hour-long episode of “American Idol” airing on ABC after Sunday’s Oscars.

“Idol”‘s Hollywood Rounds begin on Monday March 28 and will see seven alums return to mentor the contestants through the “Genre Challenge.”