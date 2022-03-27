Miley Cyrus closed out Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday night, performing in the headlining slot left vacant by the last-minute cancellation of Foo Fighters after the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday.

At one point in the show, Cyrus became emotional over Hawkins’ death when she dedicated her song, “Angels Like You”, to the late musician, who died from an apparent heart attack at age 50.

“I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time,” Cyrus told the crowd while wiping tears from her eyes.

“But I know that any time that I get onstage and any time that I get to play with my band, which if anything ever f**king happened to any one of them it would f**king kill me, so I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters fell today,” she continued before dedicating the song to Hawkins.

According to the Daily Mail, Cyrus appeared to be crying while being driven to the show, held at São Paulo’s Interlagos speedway.

She expressed her emotional state of mind on social media, revealing on Twitter that after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning, the first person she called was Hawkins.

She continued in a series of tweets to share her grief, telling fans, “I always feel better when I am honest.”

Cyrus continued by telling fans she’s “just feeling heartbroken & ‘human’ today…” before revealing that her Lollapalooza Brazil performance “is in honour of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad a** dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!”

Following the show, Cyrus shared a brief clip of “Angels Like You” from the show, with a photo of Hawkins projected on the screen behind her.