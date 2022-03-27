Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Miley Cyrus closed out Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday night, performing in the headlining slot left vacant by the last-minute cancellation of Foo Fighters after the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday.

At one point in the show, Cyrus became emotional over Hawkins’ death when she dedicated her song, “Angels Like You”, to the late musician, who died from an apparent heart attack at age 50.

“I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time,” Cyrus told the crowd while wiping tears from her eyes.

“But I know that any time that I get onstage and any time that I get to play with my band, which if anything ever f**king happened to any one of them it would f**king kill me, so I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters fell today,” she continued before dedicating the song to Hawkins.

Miley Cyrus dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil 🤍

pic.twitter.com/KDj9RJITVH — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 27, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Cyrus appeared to be crying while being driven to the show, held at São Paulo’s Interlagos speedway.

She expressed her emotional state of mind on social media, revealing on Twitter that after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning, the first person she called was Hawkins.

Brazil …. I’ve had a really emotionally and physically stressful last few days. After having altitude sickness, my plane was struck by lightening & the first person I spoke to after the flight has now passed away… when I got to where I was going I had bronchitis! — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

She continued in a series of tweets to share her grief, telling fans, “I always feel better when I am honest.”

I always feel better when I am honest. To be real I just want tonight’s show to be PERFECT for you… but I know none of you have ever loved me for being perfect … it’s actually been the opposite. You’ve loved me thru all of my past struggles and I know you’ll support me now. 🖤 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

My mind wants to run…. But my heart and soul WOULD NEVER leave Brazil without giving you the best show possible. It isn’t aligned with my values to not stick to my word. I promised you a SHOW & there will be one! There is so much to celebrate and be excited about… — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

Cyrus continued by telling fans she’s “just feeling heartbroken & ‘human’ today…” before revealing that her Lollapalooza Brazil performance “is in honour of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad a** dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!”

I am just feeling heart broken & “human” today…. But I am putting on my super hero suit and going to be strong not only for YOU but for ME! I want to live my truth AND MY MESSAGE! Never give up! — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it . 🦅🖤🤘🏻 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

Following the show, Cyrus shared a brief clip of “Angels Like You” from the show, with a photo of Hawkins projected on the screen behind her.