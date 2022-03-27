Kim Kardashian has given her social media seal of approval to the latest decoration to adorn the bod of boyfriend Pete Davidson.
In a post she shared on Instagram Stories, Kardashian features a closeup pic of the tattoo tribute that the “Saturday Night Live” star added to his collarbone in honour of Kardashian.
“MY GIRL IS A LAWYER,” it reads, referencing Kardashian’s ongoing efforts to become an attorney, which will become a reality once she passes the California bar exam after passing California’s First-Year Law Students’ Exam, nicknamed the “baby bar,” back in December.
As Kardashian explained during a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, that was just one of the new tats that Davidson received in tribute to her.
Explaining that Davidson “has a few tattoos — a few cute ones that he got” in her honour, she noted that one was particularly meaningful.
“I think my favourite one, it says ‘my girl is a lawyer,’ and that one is really cute,” Kardashian said.