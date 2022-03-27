Kim Kardashian has given her social media seal of approval to the latest decoration to adorn the bod of boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In a post she shared on Instagram Stories, Kardashian features a closeup pic of the tattoo tribute that the “Saturday Night Live” star added to his collarbone in honour of Kardashian.

“MY GIRL IS A LAWYER,” it reads, referencing Kardashian’s ongoing efforts to become an attorney, which will become a reality once she passes the California bar exam after passing California’s First-Year Law Students’ Exam, nicknamed the “baby bar,” back in December.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As Kardashian explained during a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, that was just one of the new tats that Davidson received in tribute to her.