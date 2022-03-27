Travis Scott is returning to performing for the first time since the tragic events of the AstroWorld Festival in Dallas back in November, where 10 concertgoers were killed when the crowd surged forward.

According to Rolling Stone, Scott delivered his first performance since then when he spun records and rapped at a pre-Oscars party in Bel Air, California on Saturday, March 26.

Scott performed a brief set at the private party, which was reportedly attended by such celebrities as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Since the news surface, videos of Scott performing “Sicko Mode” and “Antidote” at the party have been making the rounds on social media.

Scott is facing more than a hundred lawsuits stemming from the AstroWorld Festival debacle, which also led him to be pulled from the lineup of Coachella 2022, where he had been scheduled to perform a headlining set.

In an interview with Charlemagne Tha God, Scott insisted he didn’t realize conditions in the crowd had become as dangerous as they did.

“You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” Scott said.