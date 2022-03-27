Aaron Carter is debuting some new facial ink as a tribute to his late sister, who died at age 25 from a drug overdose.

On Saturday, March 26, Carter took to Instagram to post a stylized photo of himself sporting a large blue butterfly on his forehead, above his right eye.

In the caption, Carter reveals that his new tattoo, from tattoo artist Michael “Tattoo Mike” Hurtado, “is to commemorate the passing of my sister Leslie Barbara Carter,” he wrote, adding that “was nothing more than someone I admired. I always wanted to make her proud.”

He continued by writing, “Leslie I know your [sic] in paradise. I do feel you inside. The things you taught me and your favorite colour being blue you were a Gemini and you were fearless.”

Carter also noted another tat beneath his right eye, featuring the name of his son Prince, born in November 2021.

“Lol 4 tattoos on my FACE in ONE SITTING ‘Freedom’ ‘Karma” my butterfly 🦋 But most important MY BABY BOY ‘PRINCE’ under my RIGHT EYES!” he added.

Hurtado also a shared a photo of his handiwork, posing with Carter in a pic he shared on Instagram.

“Hung out with this guy yesterday!” he wrote in the caption. “Coolest cat too! Very hospitable and welcoming! Invited my wifey and my boi to hang and make ourselves at home! Lots of laughs, great conversation and of course MUSIC! Dude’s got some crazy talent and game recognize game! Love you bro! Thanks for the awesome artist collaboration and I can’t wait to hang out again soon! Mad love!”