Before the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony gets underway, the stars will hit the red carpet in style.

READ MORE: 2022 Oscars Set To Roll Out. Here’s What’s Different This Year

Check out the live coverage of the fabulous fashion and interviews with the stars on their way in to take their seats, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall set to co-host the awards gala.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Is Afraid Of Being ‘Freshly Cancelled’ After Hosting The Oscars

All the action starts right here at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m PT.