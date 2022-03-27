Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been focusing on doing what he can to aid his native Ukraine as Russia’s war against his homeland stretches to a second month.

Chmerkovskiy is currently in Poland after making it out of Ukraine after Russian troops launched their invasion.

In a lengthy video he shared with his Instagram followers, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum discusses the requests from Ukrainian territorial defense, including protective gear such as helmets.

“They’re just asking for things,” he said, explaining that these items can be “very difficult” to deliver in the best of times, let alone in the midst of a war.

He also explained how his new role, trying to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid into the country, has changed his own behaviour.

Answering questions on Instagram Live, Chmerkovskiy pauses before responding to a question asking what he’s doing at the moment.

“To be honest with you… I’m not a secret agent and stuff like that, but I honestly don’t feel comfortable telling all of a sudden, things like where I am, you know or where I’m going,” he said. “It just feels like it’s the right thing to do.”

The entire 47-minute video can be seen below.

Previously, he shared a video of himself meeting with Jolanta Kwaśniewska, lawyer and charity activist who was First Lady of Poland between 1995 and 2005.