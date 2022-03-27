Sunday, March 26 marks Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, and the Queen is marking the occasion by looking back at some very special women in her life.

While the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret are no longer with us (they both passed away in 2002, within weeks of each other), they remain in the memory of Queen Elizabeth.

On U.K. Mother’s Day, the Royal Family Instagram account shared a vintage photo of the three women prior to Elizabeth’s ascendancy to the throne.

“🌷Wishing all those celebrating today a very special Mothering Sunday,” reads the caption.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to the Queen, with the Clarence House Instagram page posting a photo of the future monarch posing with his mother.

“On Mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today,” the caption states.