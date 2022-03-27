Elton John performed a special tribute song during his Iowa show on Saturday in honour of Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away in Bogota, Colombia on Friday at 50.

During the stop on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John explained how he was “so shocked” to hear of Hawkins’ passing, “because he played on my Lockdown Sessions, he was one of the nicest people you could have ever met and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life.

“And it seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone that had that much passion. And it makes me so downhearted for his family and his three children, his wife, his other relatives, and of course the Foo Fighters have lost a dearest loved one that can never ever be replaced.

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins Fulfilled A 9-Year-Old Drummer’s Dream Days Before His Death

“His music will live on, but I can tell you he was a great, great guy.”

John sang “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”, dedicating it to Hawkins who died suddenly while on tour in South America with the Foo Fighters.

There were few immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

READ MORE: Coldplay Dedicates ‘Everglow’ To Foo Fighters Following Death Of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

~ With files from Associated Press