Lily James won’t be playing another autobiographical role anytime soon.

The actress admitted to Laverne Cox at the 2022 Academy Awards for “E! Live From the Red Carpet” that her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy” was her last impression for a while.

“No, no icons. But it was an incredible experience,” said James. “It was wild, such a huge challenge and Pamela’s just incredible. But I’m done. That was enough.”

While her role as an icon in Hulu’s limited series may be her last for a while, she is excited about some of her other upcoming projects.

“I’ve got some cool stuff coming up that I’m about to start shooting,” she said.

James was also excited to make her debut at the awards show as a presenter.

“I mean, I can’t believe I’m here. This is so wild,” she continued. “It’s my first Oscars and I’m just looking around like, the glamour of it all. It’s crazy.”

“Pam & Tommy” was released in February 2022. The limited series follows Anderson and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) after their sex tape was leaked and created a scandal.

She previously spoke with ET about what a “huge” responsibility it was playing the star.

“It’s always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she’s such an icon, I really love her, and I wanted to try and do her justice and try and capture her spirit and really explore what happened at that time and how she was treated and how things have changed, or not changed,” she shared.