Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday with a purpose! The “Halloween” actress showed her support for Ukraine in a blue dress, complete with a ribbon wrapped around her finger.

“I just want to represent the refugee crisis and let people wake up and realize that this is a humanitarian crisis. The refugee crisis is very real,” Curtis tells ET.

“The displaced people are very real and they need help, they need homes and they need support. The Oscar-nominated films ‘Flee’ and ‘Encanto’ are about displaced people, so it’s important.”

Just like many other actors in Hollywood, Curtis has been vocal about wanting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear during tonight’s ceremony.

“I hope that he says I need help and we help him,” she says. “I mean, what I hope to hear from him is that he’s gonna make the same pleas he’s been making since the first day of this. He needs help, our help, he needs everybody’s help. He is an incredible leader and thrilling to see.”

Jamie Lee Curtis makes a statement by wearing a “With Refugees” ribbon on her hand. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 63-year-old actress, who is taking the stage as a presenter, also shared how over the course of her decades-long career, she has made it her job to challenge Hollywood’s standard of beauty.

“Let me say this, I, for a long time, have challenged that standard,” the veteran actress says. “I’ve been very vocal about that standard is such horsesh*t and that I have participated in the exploitation of that standard and that I no longer suck it in.”

After the Academy Awards, Curtis will take on another celebration — officiating her daughter, Ruby’s, cosplay-themed wedding. “It’s gonna be all good,” she shares.

Curtis joins award-winning songwriter and musician Diane Warren who is wearing a “With Refugees” ribbon and Jason Momoa who dons a blue and gold pocket square in support of Ukraine.

