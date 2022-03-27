According to Miley Cyrus, her marriage to ex Liam Hemsworth was a “f***ing disaster.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer threw a jab at her ex while headlining Lollapalooza Music Festival in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday.

During her set, Cyrus brought two fans – a gay couple – onstage in which the fan quickly got down on one knee to propose.

She immediately freaked out, shouting “Yass!”

Cyrus, 29, congratulated the couple, adding, “Forever b***h!”

However, things took a turn when she decided to throw some shade at Hemsworth.

“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” she said. “Mine was a f***ing disaster!”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after dating on and off for nearly a decade. In January 2020 their divorce was finalized.

She opened up about the divorce during a 2020 interview, when she told Joe Rogan she “can’t accept the villainizing” and referenced her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter following the split.

Later that year she also got candid with Howard Stern.

“We were together since 16,” she said. “We had been engaged. I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu, I lost everything.”