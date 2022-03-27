Carrie Underwood gave the performance of a lifetime with a surprise guest… her own mother.

During Saturday’s show for the singer’s Las Vegas residency “Reflection”, she brought out her mom Carole as a surprise guest, reports Taste of Country.

“Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?” Underwood asked Carole, who addressed the crowd, “I’m so happy you’re here and I hope you enjoy the show.”

The mother-daughter duo then began a duet of Underwood’s hit song “All-American Girl” from her second studio album, Carnival Ride. The two traded lines, with the singer enjoying the duet so much, she later shared the special moment to Instagram.

“’If you wanna go, I’ll take you.’” These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me,” Underwood wrote.

She recalled the way her mother encouraged her to audition for “American Idol”.

“I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history,” she continued. “Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas ❤️ Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

A carousel of photos of the two accompanied the words, with Underwood in a beautiful, blue, ruffled dress while her mother wore an animal print shirt and tan pants.

Underwood’s family members have been to her Las Vegas concerts before, with her husband Mike Fisher and sons Jacob and Isaiah attending the final show of her 2021 residency.

The singer’s 2022 residency’s last show will be on May 21.