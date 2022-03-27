Click to share this via email

The 2022 Academy Awards kicked off with an impressive performance from Beyoncé.

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams introduced the singer for her opening number.

“We are proud to be joined by some very special movie lovers at a place that has played such an important part in our lives,” Venus said, via ABC.

“Our hometown tennis courts in the heart of the beautiful Compton, the vibrant hub of L.A., where we truly came alive as young athletes,” Serena continued.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams – Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Venus dressed for the night in a sleeveless white dress with a plunging neckline while Serena opted for an off-pink dress with black rose embroidery.

The Oscar-nominated singer then launched into a performance of “Be Alive” from “King Richard”.

The performance was streamed from the Compton tennis court where the Williams family practiced.

Beyoncé dressed in a beautiful lime green dress for the performance with her back-up dancers in matching, two-piece outfits.

Among the dancers was a familiar face, as the singer’s daughter Blue Ivy made a special appearance as a dancer with sunglasses, via TMZ.

US singer-songwriter Beyonce performs – Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“King Richard” is nominated for a number of awards including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, with the Beyoncé track “Be Alive” nominated for Best Original Song. The autobiographical movie is based on Richard Williams, the father and coach of the Williams sisters.

Other performances of Best Song nominees for the night include Billie Eilish and Finneas with “No Time To Die”, Reba McEntire with “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”, and Sebastian Yatra with “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”.