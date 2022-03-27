Click to share this via email

All eyes were on Timothee Chalamet’s standout fashion on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Instead, the star had fans’ attention in a luxe jacket embellished with sequins and lace, paired with black trousers and boots — a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble that was equal parts glamorous, chic and edgy. While the trendsetter can always be relied on to push sartorial boundaries, the actor upped the fashion ante at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Timothée Chalamet. Photo: Getty Images

The 26-year-old performer, who led the Oscar-nominated Dune, set the internet ablaze with his bold — and now viral — look. As to be expected, viewers had a lot to say.

“Timmy at the oscars is making me go feral,” one tweet read.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart stunned in mini-shorts by Chanel while walking the Oscars red carpet with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, 31, wore a black shorts, a white top, black tuxedo jacket and coordinating shoes. The ever-stylish actress complemented the look with a long necklace.

Kristen Stewart and fiancée, Dylan Meyer. Photo: Getty Images

Meyer was the perfect addition as she dazzled in a dark suit and white shirt, as she posed for photos and held hands with her fiancée.

~ With files from Chandra Price, ET Canada